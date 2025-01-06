Alabama Urology Network
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Professional Development & Education
Supporting urologists through collaboration, communication, and education to promote professional development.
Advocacy
Advocating for urologists and their patients to ensure access to quality urological care.
Founded in
2023
EIN
920661474
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
19 S JACKSON ST MONTGOMERY, Alabama 36104-0000 United States
Website
alabamaurologynetwork.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Alabama Urology Network supports urology professionals in Alabama through collaboration, education, and advocacy for the best patient care. They conduct meetings and training for urologists.
Mission
Alabama Urology Network supports its members through collaboration, communication, education, and advocacy for the best patient care in Alabama.
