Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Events & Beautification
Enhancing the Alamitos Heights neighborhood through social events like the annual picnic, holiday toy drives, and beautification projects.
Alamitos Heights Improvement Association
Founded in 1923
2016
EIN
953537230
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
5318 E 2ND STREET 263 LONG BEACH, California 90803-5324 United States
Website
ahia.info
Phone
501
Email address
The Alamitos Heights Improvement Association (AHIA), founded in 1923, is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the Alamitos Heights neighborhood in Long Beach. AHIA fosters a vibrant community through social events, beautification projects, and initiatives focused on the interests and welfare of residents. Activities include an annual picnic, 5k Fun Run, holiday toy drives and neighborhood improvement projects.
Founded in 1923 to help improve our Long Beach neighborhood, AHIA is still going strong 100+ years later. They focus on resident advocacy and community events.
