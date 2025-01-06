About

The Alamitos Heights Improvement Association (AHIA), founded in 1923, is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the Alamitos Heights neighborhood in Long Beach. AHIA fosters a vibrant community through social events, beautification projects, and initiatives focused on the interests and welfare of residents. Activities include an annual picnic, 5k Fun Run, holiday toy drives and neighborhood improvement projects.

Mission

Founded in 1923 to help improve our Long Beach neighborhood, AHIA is still going strong 100+ years later. They focus on resident advocacy and community events.