Decorative
Support 

Alamitos Heights Improvement Association

 — 
Creating community together.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Alamitos Heights Improvement Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Alamitos Heights Improvement Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Alamitos Heights Improvement Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Alamitos Heights Improvement Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Alamitos Heights Improvement Association

100% of your purchase supports 
Alamitos Heights Improvement Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Decorative

Alamitos Heights Improvement Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Events & Beautification

Enhancing the Alamitos Heights neighborhood through social events like the annual picnic, holiday toy drives, and beautification projects.

About

Alamitos Heights Improvement Association

Founded in

2016

EIN

953537230

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(4)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

5318 E 2ND STREET 263 LONG BEACH, California 90803-5324 United States

Website

ahia.info

Phone

501

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Alamitos Heights Improvement Association
About

The Alamitos Heights Improvement Association (AHIA), founded in 1923, is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the Alamitos Heights neighborhood in Long Beach. AHIA fosters a vibrant community through social events, beautification projects, and initiatives focused on the interests and welfare of residents. Activities include an annual picnic, 5k Fun Run, holiday toy drives and neighborhood improvement projects.

Mission

Founded in 1923 to help improve our Long Beach neighborhood, AHIA is still going strong 100+ years later. They focus on resident advocacy and community events.

Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Alamitos Heights Improvement Association

Decorative

