Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Alan A. Huot Memorial Scholarship
Provides scholarships to NWCOA members and their families pursuing higher education. The scholarship celebrates knowledge and growth in the wildlife control industry.
About
Alan A Huot Memorial Scholarship Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
932621588
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
6900 BARCLAY DR FREDERICKSBRG, Virginia 22407-2078 United States
Website
aahscholarship.com
Phone
(154)-037-45600
Email address
About
The Alan A. Huot Memorial Scholarship Foundation, est. 2023, supports NWCOA members, staff, and their families in their educational pursuits. It provides scholarships to those connected to the wildlife control industry who are pursuing higher education, associate degrees, or trade school.
Mission
This scholarship program celebrates Alan's enthusiasm for knowledge, his dedication to sharing information and his excitement for seeing the wildlife control industry grow and mature.
What $2,100 could fund instead: