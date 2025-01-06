Albany Area Seniors
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Meals on Wheels
Delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors in Albany County, promoting independence and well-being.
Community Dining
Provides meals and social interaction at various dining sites, fostering community engagement for older adults.
Social Adult Day Programs
Offers a supportive and engaging environment for seniors needing daytime care, including activities and socialization opportunities.
Caregiver Support
Provides resources and assistance to caregivers, including support groups and respite care, to help them manage the demands of caregiving.
EIN
930717994
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 490 ALBANY, Oregon 97321-0144 United States
Website
cityofalbany.net
Phone
(541)-917-7500
Email address
https://albanyoregon.gov/contact-the-city
Mission
Albany Area Seniors Incorporated serves and supports older adults in Albany, Oregon, fostering a caring community where seniors feel valued and connected.
What $2,100 could fund instead: