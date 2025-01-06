Albany Area Seniors

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Meals on Wheels

Delivers nutritious meals to homebound seniors in Albany County, promoting independence and well-being.

Community Dining

Provides meals and social interaction at various dining sites, fostering community engagement for older adults.

Social Adult Day Programs

Offers a supportive and engaging environment for seniors needing daytime care, including activities and socialization opportunities.

Caregiver Support

Provides resources and assistance to caregivers, including support groups and respite care, to help them manage the demands of caregiving.

