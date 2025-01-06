Albany Public Schools Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Albany Public Schools Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Big Impact Grants
Supports large-scale projects that benefit many students.
Classroom Grants
Funds innovative and enriching projects for teachers.
Enrichment Grants
Provides principals with funds for school-wide enrichment activities.
Scholarships
Offers scholarships to graduating seniors from local high schools.
About
Albany Public Schools Foundation
Founded in
1985
EIN
930881300
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
336 9TH AVE SW ALBANY, Oregon 97321-2455 United States
Website
albanypsf.org
Phone
(541)-979-2773
Email address
-
About
The Albany Public Schools Foundation enriches education for all students by generating and distributing resources. They provide classroom and enrichment grants, student assistance, suicide prevention funding, and scholarships to graduating seniors.
Mission
The Albany Public Schools Foundation generates and distributes resources that enrich educational opportunities for all students, and encourages innovative educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: