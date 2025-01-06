About

Albany South Foursquare Church, also known as Valley Christian Center, is a Foursquare church located in Albany, Oregon. Founded in 1949, the church is dedicated to fostering spiritual growth and connection within the community. It holds Sunday services and is part of the Foursquare family of churches.

Mission

Albany South Foursquare Church brings people together in Albany, Oregon, fostering faith and connection through welcoming church services and a caring community.