Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mending Coaching & Pastoral Care
Helping people unlock their God-enabled strengths and build skills that replace ineffective ones, offering support and guidance.
Sunday Services
Weekly services with kids and youth classes available. Services are also livestreamed.
About
Albany South Foursquare Church
Founded in
1949
EIN
930810834
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
577 SCRAVEL HILL RD NE ALBANY, Oregon 97322-4480 United States
Website
vccalbany.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Albany South Foursquare Church, also known as Valley Christian Center, is a Foursquare church located in Albany, Oregon. Founded in 1949, the church is dedicated to fostering spiritual growth and connection within the community. It holds Sunday services and is part of the Foursquare family of churches.
Mission
Albany South Foursquare Church brings people together in Albany, Oregon, fostering faith and connection through welcoming church services and a caring community.
