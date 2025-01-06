About

The Albina Rotary Club Foundation, founded in 1999, is dedicated to being a force for improvement in inner North-Northeast Portland, primarily for children. Their key program is the Neil Kelly Memorial Scholarship, which supports post-secondary studies for local students. They also provide general support to other charitable organizations in the area.

Mission

Albina Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to being a force for improvement in inner north-northeast Portland, primarily for children, through scholarships and general support to charitable organizations.