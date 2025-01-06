Albina Rotary Club Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Neil Kelly Scholarship
Provides scholarships for post-secondary studies to thirteen individuals.
General Support to Charitable Organizations
Offers general support to 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in North/Northeast Portland that primarily support children's activities.
Christmas Baskets for Needy Families
Provides Christmas baskets to needy families in the community.
Founded in
1999
EIN
930883836
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Service Clubs
Address
PO BOX 11625 PORTLAND, Oregon 97211-0625 United States
Website
albinarotary.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Albina Rotary Club Foundation, founded in 1999, is dedicated to being a force for improvement in inner North-Northeast Portland, primarily for children. Their key program is the Neil Kelly Memorial Scholarship, which supports post-secondary studies for local students. They also provide general support to other charitable organizations in the area.
Mission
Albina Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to being a force for improvement in inner north-northeast Portland, primarily for children, through scholarships and general support to charitable organizations.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
