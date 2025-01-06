Alexander & Baldwin Foundation
Donate to
Alexander & Baldwin Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Alexander & Baldwin Foundation
Shop to support
Alexander & Baldwin Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Alexander & Baldwin Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Kokua Giving Program
Supports communities in Hawaii through giving in areas like health, education, community building, and culture.
About
Alexander & Baldwin Foundation
Founded in
1992
EIN
990291942
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
822 BISHOP ST HONOLULU, Hawaii 96813-3924 United States
Website
alexanderbaldwin.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The ALEXANDER & BALDWIN FOUNDATION, founded in 1992, supports Hawaii charities through the Kokua Giving Program. It focuses on health & human services, education, community, culture & the arts, and environmental & land stewardship. The program aims to improve the quality of life for communities where A&B operates and employees reside.
Mission
The Kokua Giving Program creates opportunities to help build vibrant communities, with healthy and fulfilling lives for the people of Hawaii.
Looking for other organizations in
Hawaii, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: