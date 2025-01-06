About

The ALEXANDER & BALDWIN FOUNDATION, founded in 1992, supports Hawaii charities through the Kokua Giving Program. It focuses on health & human services, education, community, culture & the arts, and environmental & land stewardship. The program aims to improve the quality of life for communities where A&B operates and employees reside.

Mission

The Kokua Giving Program creates opportunities to help build vibrant communities, with healthy and fulfilling lives for the people of Hawaii.