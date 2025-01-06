powered by 
Support 

Alexandria Community Christian School

 — 
Empower students through Christian education.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Alexandria Community Christian School

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Alexandria Community Christian School
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Alexandria Community Christian School
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Alexandria Community Christian School
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Alexandria Community Christian School

100% of your purchase supports 
Alexandria Community Christian School
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Alexandria Community Christian School

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

K-12 Academics

Prepares students for life through learning experiences that engage their mind, soul, and body. Integrates biblical principles with state and national standards.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Athletics

Pairs physical training with spiritual and mental development, strengthening students' bonds with God and others.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Arts

Combines artistic gifts with Christ-like training, equipping students to positively impact the world.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Service Projects

Engages students in serving the wider community, fostering a sense of value and blessing for those beyond the school.

About

Alexandria Community Christian School

Founded in

2023

EIN

923111666

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious Educational Institutions

Address

2505 STATE HIGHWAY 29 N ALEXANDRIA, Minnesota 56308-8500 United States

Website

www.accsmn.org

Phone

(132)-076-34050

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Alexandria Community Christian School
About

Alexandria Community Christian School, founded in 2023, provides a K-12 Christian education experience, equipping the next generation to learn, love, and lead. They offer an engaging and relational academic environment.

Mission

Alexandria Community Christian School nurtures students in Alexandria, Minnesota, providing a supportive environment focused on faith and learning. Visit us at www.accsmn.org.

Looking for other organizations in 

Minnesota, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Alexandria Community Christian School

