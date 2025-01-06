Alexandria Community Christian School
Alexandria Community Christian School
Alexandria Community Christian School
Alexandria Community Christian School
Alexandria Community Christian School
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
K-12 Academics
Prepares students for life through learning experiences that engage their mind, soul, and body. Integrates biblical principles with state and national standards.
Athletics
Pairs physical training with spiritual and mental development, strengthening students' bonds with God and others.
Arts
Combines artistic gifts with Christ-like training, equipping students to positively impact the world.
Service Projects
Engages students in serving the wider community, fostering a sense of value and blessing for those beyond the school.
Alexandria Community Christian School
Founded in
2023
EIN
923111666
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2505 STATE HIGHWAY 29 N ALEXANDRIA, Minnesota 56308-8500 United States
Website
www.accsmn.org
Phone
(132)-076-34050
Email address
About
Alexandria Community Christian School, founded in 2023, provides a K-12 Christian education experience, equipping the next generation to learn, love, and lead. They offer an engaging and relational academic environment.
Mission
Alexandria Community Christian School nurtures students in Alexandria, Minnesota, providing a supportive environment focused on faith and learning. Visit us at www.accsmn.org.
