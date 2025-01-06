Alive Global

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Social Media Program

Sharing the gospel through regular postings on Facebook, Instagram, and X, reaching a global audience with devotionals and ministry updates.

Praise and Worship Services

Monthly gatherings for praise and worship, fostering spiritual growth and community engagement.

Heal Our Land Prayer Gatherings

Monthly prayer meetings focused on healing and restoration, providing a space for collective supplication.

Personal Prayer Ministry

Offering individual prayer support via website and phone, ministering to over 1200 individuals with personalized care and intercession.

