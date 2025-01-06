Alive Global
Alive Global
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Social Media Program
Sharing the gospel through regular postings on Facebook, Instagram, and X, reaching a global audience with devotionals and ministry updates.
Praise and Worship Services
Monthly gatherings for praise and worship, fostering spiritual growth and community engagement.
Heal Our Land Prayer Gatherings
Monthly prayer meetings focused on healing and restoration, providing a space for collective supplication.
Personal Prayer Ministry
Offering individual prayer support via website and phone, ministering to over 1200 individuals with personalized care and intercession.
About
Alive Global
Founded in
1964
EIN
953835736
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Religious Educational Institutions
Address
PO BOX 7506 FALLS CHURCH, Virginia 22040-7506 United States
Website
nitaedwardsnow.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
ALIVE GLOBAL INC, founded in 1964, is a multi-ethnic group of believers uniting to share the hope Jesus Christ offers. Through Nita Edwards Ministries, they spread God's word globally via social media and various outreach programs, promoting a lifestyle of prayer.
Mission
Their mission is to share the hope Jesus offers people everywhere. They want people to know there is Power in Prayer through Jesus Christ.
What $2,100 could fund instead: