Alive Global

 — 
Share the hope Jesus offers people everywhere.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
 raised with Zeffy
 saved in fees
Events of 

Alive Global

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Alive Global
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Alive Global
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Alive Global
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Alive Global

100% of your purchase supports 
Alive Global
's mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Alive Global

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Social Media Program

Sharing the gospel through regular postings on Facebook, Instagram, and X, reaching a global audience with devotionals and ministry updates.

Praise and Worship Services

Monthly gatherings for praise and worship, fostering spiritual growth and community engagement.

Heal Our Land Prayer Gatherings

Monthly prayer meetings focused on healing and restoration, providing a space for collective supplication.

Personal Prayer Ministry

Offering individual prayer support via website and phone, ministering to over 1200 individuals with personalized care and intercession.

About

Alive Global

Founded in

1964

EIN

953835736

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based > Religious Educational Institutions

Address

PO BOX 7506 FALLS CHURCH, Virginia 22040-7506 United States

Website

nitaedwardsnow.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Alive Global
About

ALIVE GLOBAL INC, founded in 1964, is a multi-ethnic group of believers uniting to share the hope Jesus Christ offers. Through Nita Edwards Ministries, they spread God's word globally via social media and various outreach programs, promoting a lifestyle of prayer.

Mission

Their mission is to share the hope Jesus offers people everywhere. They want people to know there is Power in Prayer through Jesus Christ.

