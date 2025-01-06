All Rhythms
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
5Rhythms Classes and Workshops
A dynamic movement practice exploring Flowing, Staccato, Chaos, Lyrical, and Stillness to ignite creativity, connection, and community.
Founded in
2021
EIN
931633005
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
PO BOX 16369 AUSTIN, Texas 78761-6369 United States
Website
www.allrhythms.com
Phone
(805)-807-2738
Email address
About
All Rhythms, founded in 2021, is a nonprofit providing music and arts programming to underserved communities in Central Texas. They teach music from around the world, focusing on Afro-Caribbean styles, in Title 1 schools and work with the blind.
Mission
ALL RHYTHMS brings the power of rhythm to the Austin community, fostering connection and creativity through engaging, music-based experiences.
