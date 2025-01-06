All We Have Is Now Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Empowerment Programs for the Disabled
A program designed to unleash, inspire, and empower disabled individuals, enabling them to rewrite their stories and redefine possibilities.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923835605
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Address
2015 IRVINE AVE COSTA MESA, California 92627-2172 United States
Website
www.allwehaveisnow.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
All We Have Is Now Foundation empowers disabled people to get unleashed, inspired, and rewrite what it means to be disabled. It's a place where unique stories are celebrated and superpowers are discovered.
Mission
ALL WE HAVE IS NOW FOUNDATION serves the Costa Mesa community from their Irvine Ave location, working to make a positive local impact and foster community well-being.
What $2,100 could fund instead: