All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A

About

All World Gayatri Pariwar USA, founded in 1995, promotes scientific spirituality through meditation, yoga, pranayama, Gayatri mantra japa, and Yagyopathy. They offer help to needy people, clothes to the hungry and homeless, scholarships, and family counseling, fostering harmony and peace.

Mission

All the members in our Pariwar have come together to promote scientific spirituality by way of Gayatri mantra japa, Yagyopathy, Meditation, Yoga and Pranayama.