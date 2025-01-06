All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Meditation, Yoga, and Pranayama
Promotes scientific spirituality through practices like meditation, yoga, and pranayama.
Gayatri Mantra Japa
Encourages the chanting of the Gayatri mantra for spiritual growth.
Yagyopathy
Utilizes Yagya rituals for healing and well-being.
Founded in
1995
EIN
954505410
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
2446 W ORANGE AVE ANAHEIM, California 92804-0000 United States
Website
www.awgp.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
All World Gayatri Pariwar USA, founded in 1995, promotes scientific spirituality through meditation, yoga, pranayama, Gayatri mantra japa, and Yagyopathy. They offer help to needy people, clothes to the hungry and homeless, scholarships, and family counseling, fostering harmony and peace.
Mission
All the members in our Pariwar have come together to promote scientific spirituality by way of Gayatri mantra japa, Yagyopathy, Meditation, Yoga and Pranayama.
