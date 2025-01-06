powered by 
Support 

All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A

 — 
Promote scientific spirituality through meditation and yoga.
Events of 

All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A

100% of your purchase supports 
All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Meditation, Yoga, and Pranayama

Promotes scientific spirituality through practices like meditation, yoga, and pranayama.

Gayatri Mantra Japa

Encourages the chanting of the Gayatri mantra for spiritual growth.

Yagyopathy

Utilizes Yagya rituals for healing and well-being.

About

All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A

Founded in

1995

EIN

954505410

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based

Address

2446 W ORANGE AVE ANAHEIM, California 92804-0000 United States

Website

www.awgp.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
All World Gayatri Pariwar U S A
About

All World Gayatri Pariwar USA, founded in 1995, promotes scientific spirituality through meditation, yoga, pranayama, Gayatri mantra japa, and Yagyopathy. They offer help to needy people, clothes to the hungry and homeless, scholarships, and family counseling, fostering harmony and peace.

Mission

All the members in our Pariwar have come together to promote scientific spirituality by way of Gayatri mantra japa, Yagyopathy, Meditation, Yoga and Pranayama.

