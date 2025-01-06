Alliance For Housing And Healing
Donate to
Alliance For Housing And Healing
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Alliance For Housing And Healing
Shop to support
Alliance For Housing And Healing
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Alliance For Housing And Healing
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Permanent Supportive Housing Program
Provides furnished apartments and support services to individuals and families who have experienced homelessness or unstable housing.
About
Alliance For Housing And Healing
Founded in
2011
EIN
954147364
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
825 COLORADO BLVD SUITE LOS ANGELES, California 90041-1700 United States
Website
alliancehh.org
Phone
(213)-201-1600
Email address
About
Alliance for Housing and Healing, founded in 2011, provides essential housing and supportive services to individuals and families living in poverty with HIV/AIDS and other health challenges in Los Angeles County. They offer permanent supportive housing, emergency financial assistance, and housing case management to those experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their homes. Their mission is to provide a safety net and improve the quality of life for those living with chronic illnesses.
Mission
Alliance for Housing and Healing provides essential housing and supportive services to people living in poverty with HIV/AIDS or other challenging health conditions.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: