About

Alliance for Housing and Healing, founded in 2011, provides essential housing and supportive services to individuals and families living in poverty with HIV/AIDS and other health challenges in Los Angeles County. They offer permanent supportive housing, emergency financial assistance, and housing case management to those experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their homes. Their mission is to provide a safety net and improve the quality of life for those living with chronic illnesses.

Mission

Alliance for Housing and Healing provides essential housing and supportive services to people living in poverty with HIV/AIDS or other challenging health conditions.