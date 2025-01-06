Almaden Cycle Touring Club
Donate to
Almaden Cycle Touring Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Almaden Cycle Touring Club
Shop to support
Almaden Cycle Touring Club
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Almaden Cycle Touring Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bike Driving Academy
A 12-class course combining lectures, demonstrations, drills, and mentored rides to provide the skills and practice necessary to master road cycling.
About
Almaden Cycle Touring Club
Founded in
1983
EIN
942864350
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Sports & Recreation
Address
PO BOX 6747 SAN JOSE, California 95150-6747 United States
Website
www.actc.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Almaden Cycle Touring Club (ACTC), founded in 1983, promotes cycling in the South Bay area of San Francisco and beyond. The club provides rides, training, community support, and social activities for cyclists of all levels. ACTC is the largest bicycle club in the South Bay, emphasizing fun, friendship, and fitness for its members.
Mission
The Almaden Cycle Touring Club promotes cycling on trails, roads, paths, and mountains in the South Bay, offering rides, training, and community support for cyclists of all levels.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: