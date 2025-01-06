About

The Almaden Cycle Touring Club (ACTC), founded in 1983, promotes cycling in the South Bay area of San Francisco and beyond. The club provides rides, training, community support, and social activities for cyclists of all levels. ACTC is the largest bicycle club in the South Bay, emphasizing fun, friendship, and fitness for its members.

Mission

The Almaden Cycle Touring Club promotes cycling on trails, roads, paths, and mountains in the South Bay, offering rides, training, and community support for cyclists of all levels.