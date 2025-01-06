About

Founded in 1985 (originally as Alpine Meadows Lake Tahoe Ski Education Foundation), Lake Tahoe Ski Club Foundation supports young skiers in the North Tahoe/Truckee area. Their mission is to promote skiing and the development of young athletes in local competition programs. The foundation was initially created to fundraise for Alpine Ski racing in the Tahoe Basin.

Mission

The Lake Tahoe Ski Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and supporting skiing and the continuing development of young people participating in local organized competition programs in the North Tahoe area.