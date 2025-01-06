Alpine Meadows Lake Tahoe Ski Education Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Skiing Development Programs
Promoting and supporting skiing and the development of young people in local organized competition programs in the North Tahoe / Truckee area.
About
Alpine Meadows Lake Tahoe Ski Education Foundation
Founded in
1985
EIN
946098560
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 435 TAHOE CITY, California 96145-0000 United States
Website
www.achievetahoe.org
Phone
(530)-581-4161
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1985 (originally as Alpine Meadows Lake Tahoe Ski Education Foundation), Lake Tahoe Ski Club Foundation supports young skiers in the North Tahoe/Truckee area. Their mission is to promote skiing and the development of young athletes in local competition programs. The foundation was initially created to fundraise for Alpine Ski racing in the Tahoe Basin.
Mission
The Lake Tahoe Ski Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and supporting skiing and the continuing development of young people participating in local organized competition programs in the North Tahoe area.
