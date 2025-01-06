Als Family Scholarship
ALS Family Scholarship
Provides scholarships for spouses and children of people with ALS for career education and training, helping them pursue their goals.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922225672
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1737 S ROCKWELL ST GILBERT, Arizona 85295-5197 United States
Website
www.alsfamilyscholarship.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
ALS Family Scholarship, founded in 2023, supports ALS families by providing scholarships, especially for spouses and children of those with ALS, to help them pursue career education and training. The organization aims to ease the financial burden of ALS on families.
Mission
Our goal is to provide scholarships for ALS Families (especially spouses and children of pALS) for career education and training.
