Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pregnancy Services
Free pregnancy tests, options consultation, ultrasounds, adoption referrals and support for pregnant women.
Legacy Men's Services
Support and resources for men, including fatherhood mentoring.
STD Testing & Treatment
Confidential testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.
Counseling After Abortion
Confidential counseling services for women and men after an abortion.
About
Alternatives Pregnancy Center
Founded in
1983
EIN
942844514
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1111 HOWE AVE STE 610 SACRAMENTO, California 95825-8549 United States
Website
alternativespc.org
Phone
(916)-880-4040
Email address
About
Alternatives Pregnancy Center, founded in 1983 in Sacramento, CA, is a non-profit medical clinic providing women with medical care and alternatives to abortion. Their services include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, abortion pill reversal, prenatal and gynecological care. They offer education and support to women facing unplanned pregnancies.
Mission
Alternatives Pregnancy Center provides women with free medical care and alternatives to abortion while sharing the hope of the Gospel.
What $2,100 could fund instead: