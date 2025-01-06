About

Alternatives Pregnancy Center, founded in 1983 in Sacramento, CA, is a non-profit medical clinic providing women with medical care and alternatives to abortion. Their services include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, abortion pill reversal, prenatal and gynecological care. They offer education and support to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Mission

Alternatives Pregnancy Center provides women with free medical care and alternatives to abortion while sharing the hope of the Gospel.