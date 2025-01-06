Altura Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Education
Provides access to certified financial counselors, online courses, educational articles and local branch workshops.
Scholarships
Offers college scholarships to graduating high school students to help them achieve their educational goals.
First-Time Auto Buyer Program
Designed for individuals with little to no credit who are ready to purchase their first car.
Zogo Financial Literacy
Gamified financial literacy app that rewards users for completing bite-sized financial literacy lessons.
Founded in
1961
EIN
952023588
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
9.1.1. Job Training Programs
Address
2847 CAMPUS PKWY RIVERSIDE, California 92507-0906 United States
Website
www.alturacu.com
Phone
(888)-883-7228
Email address
-
About
Altura Credit Union, founded in 1961, is a California-based credit union committed to improving members' financial well-being and supporting the local community. They strive to enrich lives and empower dreams through better rates and lower fees.
Mission
Altura Credit Union exists to improve our Members' financial well-being and support the local community.
