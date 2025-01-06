Altura Credit Union

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Financial Education

Provides access to certified financial counselors, online courses, educational articles and local branch workshops.

Scholarships

Offers college scholarships to graduating high school students to help them achieve their educational goals.

First-Time Auto Buyer Program

Designed for individuals with little to no credit who are ready to purchase their first car.

Zogo Financial Literacy

Gamified financial literacy app that rewards users for completing bite-sized financial literacy lessons.

