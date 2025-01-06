Alumni Association California Institute Of Technology

About

The Caltech Alumni Association (CAA) connects over 26,000 alumni worldwide, fostering their personal, professional, and intellectual success. CAA advances education, science, and technology through participation in Caltech and local communities. Programs include Alumni Weekend, Seminar Day, Tables for Techers, Techer Alumni Tours, Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Techer Professional Network.

Mission

The Caltech Alumni Association strives to ensure the success and well-being of every member of the Caltech alumni community.