The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Alumni Weekend and Reunions
Annual event for alumni to reconnect with Caltech and fellow graduates.
Seminar Day
A day of learning and engagement with Caltech faculty and research.
Tables for Techers
Networking events connecting alumni with current students.
Techer Alumni Tours
Organized tours for alumni to explore different places and cultures.
About
Alumni Association California Institute Of Technology
Founded in
2001
EIN
956047395
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
MC 1-97 1200 E CALIFORNIA BLVD PASADENA, California 91125-0001 United States
Website
www.alumni.caltech.edu
Phone
(626)-395-6592
Email address
-
About
The Caltech Alumni Association (CAA) connects over 26,000 alumni worldwide, fostering their personal, professional, and intellectual success. CAA advances education, science, and technology through participation in Caltech and local communities. Programs include Alumni Weekend, Seminar Day, Tables for Techers, Techer Alumni Tours, Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the Techer Professional Network.
Mission
The Caltech Alumni Association strives to ensure the success and well-being of every member of the Caltech alumni community.
