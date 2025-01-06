Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School Pto
Donate to
Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School Pto
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School Pto
Shop to support
Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School Pto
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School Pto
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Shine Your Light Campaign
Annual cash campaign with an online auction and competitions to raise funds for special events, field trips, class parties, and staff appreciation.
Boosterthon
A fundraising program where students gather donations.
About
Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School Pto
Founded in
2023
EIN
923327012
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
1300 HERITAGE PARK DRIVE MISSOURI CITY, Texas 77459-0000 United States
Website
fepto.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Alyssa Ferguson Elementary School PTO supports the education and well-being of students at Alyssa Ferguson Elementary in Missouri City, TX. They achieve this through fundraising and community events.
Mission
Our mission is to foster a relationship between parents and faculty for the enrichment of our children's educational experience and to enhance the educational environment through volunteer and financial resources.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: