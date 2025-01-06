Ambassadors Fellowship
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Global Missions
Spreading the gospel by recruiting, training, and sending mission workers to unreached nations, focusing on South Asia and Benin.
1984
953880031
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based
PO BOX 92298 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20090-2298 United States
ambassadorsfellowship.org
Ambassadors Fellowship, founded in 1982 by Rev. Virgil Lee Amos, is an international, interdenominational mission-sending agency. It seeks to extend the Kingdom of God, especially in unreached areas. The organization recruits & trains mission workers to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide, focusing on South Asia and Benin. Ministries include short & long-term missions.
Ambassadors Fellowship is an international, interdenominational mission-sending agency that seeks to extend the Kingdom of God throughout the world, especially in the least reached areas.
