About

Ambassadors Fellowship, founded in 1982 by Rev. Virgil Lee Amos, is an international, interdenominational mission-sending agency. It seeks to extend the Kingdom of God, especially in unreached areas. The organization recruits & trains mission workers to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide, focusing on South Asia and Benin. Ministries include short & long-term missions.

Mission

Ambassadors Fellowship is an international, interdenominational mission-sending agency that seeks to extend the Kingdom of God throughout the world, especially in the least reached areas.