Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fellowships and Grants
Provides funding to women scholars and organizations to advance research, careers, leadership, and community action initiatives.
Community Action Grants
Grants for AAUW branches and state affiliates to support community-based projects that promote gender equity.
STEM Programs
Initiatives focused on empowering girls and women in STEM fields through education and support.
About
American Association Of University Women
Founded in
2010
EIN
956042956
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Education
Address
365 ULTIMO AVE LONG BEACH, California 90814-3229 United States
Website
longbeach-ca.aauw.net
Phone
-
Email address
About
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) empowers women and girls by championing their success in higher education and advocating for policy changes to create lasting change and gender equity. Economic empowerment is essential for gender equity.
Mission
AAUW empowers women and girls by championing their success in higher education and pushing for bold policy solutions to create lasting change.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: