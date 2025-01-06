American Association Of University Women
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fellowships & Grants
Empowering women scholars and community projects through various funding opportunities.
Work Smart & Start Smart: Salary Negotiation
Providing women with skills and confidence to negotiate for fair salaries and benefits.
About
American Association Of University Women
Founded in
2010
EIN
936050760
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Education
Address
PO BOX 1812 GRANTS PASS, Oregon 97528-0154 United States
Website
grantspass-or.aauw.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
AAUW empowers women and girls by championing their success in higher education and pushing for bold policy solutions to create lasting change.
