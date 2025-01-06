American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
Donate to
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
Shop to support
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
ReBuild Ukraine Working Group
Focuses on supporting the rebuilding efforts in Ukraine.
Growth Ukraine Program
A program designed to foster growth initiatives in Ukraine.
EmpowerHer Initiative
Dedicated to empowering women through various support mechanisms.
Academy of Women Entrepreneurship (AWE)
Provides training and resources for women entrepreneurs.
About
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
Founded in
2009
EIN
980118849
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
801 ADLAI STEVENSON DRIVE SPRINGFIELD, Illinois 62703-0000 United States
Website
amcham.pl
Phone
(482)-252-05999
Email address
About
The American Chamber of Commerce in Poland is the leading voice for international investors in Poland, representing its member companies. AmCham Poland is an independent, non-profit business association. It is dedicated to building connections and developing the business market in Poland.
Mission
The American Chamber of Commerce in Poland seeks to be the leading voice for international investors in Poland, representing its member companies.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: