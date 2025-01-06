powered by 
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland

 — 
Be the leading voice for investors in Poland.
Events of 

American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland

100% of your purchase supports 
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

ReBuild Ukraine Working Group

Focuses on supporting the rebuilding efforts in Ukraine.

Growth Ukraine Program

A program designed to foster growth initiatives in Ukraine.

EmpowerHer Initiative

Dedicated to empowering women through various support mechanisms.

Academy of Women Entrepreneurship (AWE)

Provides training and resources for women entrepreneurs.

About

American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland

Founded in

2009

EIN

980118849

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(6)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

801 ADLAI STEVENSON DRIVE SPRINGFIELD, Illinois 62703-0000 United States

Website

amcham.pl

Phone

(482)-252-05999

Email address

[email protected]

American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland
About

The American Chamber of Commerce in Poland is the leading voice for international investors in Poland, representing its member companies. AmCham Poland is an independent, non-profit business association. It is dedicated to building connections and developing the business market in Poland.

Mission

The American Chamber of Commerce in Poland seeks to be the leading voice for international investors in Poland, representing its member companies.

Looking for other organizations in 

Illinois, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
American Chamber Of Commerce In Poland

