Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Freedom To Be
Advocating for LGBTQ rights, focusing on joy, family, and transgender rights.
Firewall For Freedom
Working to safeguard civil liberties at the state level.
Documenting Stories of Cruelty, Fear, and Resilience
Highlighting the experiences of immigrants to advocate for their rights.
State Supreme Court Initiative
Focusing on civil liberties through state supreme court action.
About
American Civil Liberties Union
Founded in
1970
EIN
950490250
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
1313 WEST EIGHTH STREET LOS ANGELES, California 90017-4420 United States
Website
www.aclusocal.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The ACLU of Southern California defends the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. They champion freedom of speech, religious freedom, due process, and equality. Founded in 1920, they address civil liberties issues through litigation, advocacy, and community engagement.
Mission
The American Civil Liberties Union in Los Angeles works to protect and advance civil rights, ensuring fairness and justice for all Californians. Learn more at www.aclusocal.org.
City
State
