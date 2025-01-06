About

The ACLU of Southern California defends the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. They champion freedom of speech, religious freedom, due process, and equality. Founded in 1920, they address civil liberties issues through litigation, advocacy, and community engagement.

Mission

The American Civil Liberties Union in Los Angeles works to protect and advance civil rights, ensuring fairness and justice for all Californians. Learn more at www.aclusocal.org.