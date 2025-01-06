American Collegiate Horsemens Association
Donate to
American Collegiate Horsemens Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
American Collegiate Horsemens Association
Shop to support
American Collegiate Horsemens Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
American Collegiate Horsemens Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Leadership & Education
Promotes leadership and offers educational opportunities within the equine industry for college students.
National Network
Provides access to a network of equine professionals and students across the country.
Service & Affiliations
Encourages service and facilitates national affiliations within the equine community.
About
American Collegiate Horsemens Association
Founded in
2023
EIN
921919667
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Student Clubs
Address
2802 MOORE HWY TIFTON, Georgia 31793-5679 United States
Website
collegiatehorsemen.org
Phone
(701)-793-2160
Email address
About
The American Collegiate Horsemen's Association (ACHA) unites collegiate horsemen of all levels and disciplines. They promote leadership, education, service, and national affiliations, and host a national convention each year to bring student and chapter members together.
Mission
The American Collegiate Horsemen's Association unifies collegiate horsemen of all levels and disciplines through leadership, education, service, and national affiliations.
Looking for other organizations in
Georgia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: