Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Young Conservatory
Theater classes and actor training for young people to explore their craft and grow as artists.
Studio A.C.T.
Acting classes for adults.
Professional Development
Training for professional actors.
San Francisco Semester
A semester-long training program in San Francisco.
About
American Conservatory Theatre Foundation
Founded in
1966
EIN
946135772
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
415 GEARY ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-1222 United States
Website
www.act-sf.org
Phone
(415)-749-2228
Email address
About
Founded in 1965, the American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) in San Francisco nurtures live theater through dynamic productions, intensive actor training, and community engagement. A Tony Award-winning nonprofit, A.C.T. engages nearly 200,000 people annually and is an essential gathering place that inspires artists and communities.
Mission
American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke through live theater and actor training.
