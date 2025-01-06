American Conservatory Theatre Foundation

About

Founded in 1965, the American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) in San Francisco nurtures live theater through dynamic productions, intensive actor training, and community engagement. A Tony Award-winning nonprofit, A.C.T. engages nearly 200,000 people annually and is an essential gathering place that inspires artists and communities.

Mission

American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke through live theater and actor training.