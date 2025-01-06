American Endurance Ride Conference
American Endurance Ride Conference
American Endurance Ride Conference
American Endurance Ride Conference
American Endurance Ride Conference
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Endurance Riding Support
Supporting the sport of endurance riding through publications, events, awards, drug testing, trail advocacy, research grants, and safety initiatives.
American Endurance Ride Conference
Founded in
1989
EIN
942424802
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental & Animal Welfare
Address
PO BOX 6027 AUBURN, California 95604-6027 United States
Website
aerc.org
Phone
(866)-271-2372
Email address
About
Founded in 1972, the American Endurance Ride Conference (AERC) promotes the sport of endurance riding, encouraging safe equine use. They develop, use, and preserve trails to demonstrate horses' endurance abilities in natural settings.
Mission
The American Endurance Ride Conference promotes, encourages, and regulates the safe use of equines in organized distance events, demonstrating their endurance abilities.
What $2,100 could fund instead: