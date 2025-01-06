American European Bethel Mission

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Pastoral Oversight & Ministry

Providing pastoral care and ministry support in the USA, Germany, Ukraine, and Israel.

‍

Refugee Grants

Offering grants to benefit Syrian refugees in Jordan.

‍

Israel Outreach: Food for the Poor

Distributing food to those in need in Israel through churches, hospitals, and schools.

‍

Bethel Haifa Support

Supporting the operating expenses and director's salary of our foreign affiliate, Bethel Haifa.

‍