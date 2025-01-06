American European Bethel Mission
American European Bethel Mission
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pastoral Oversight & Ministry
Providing pastoral care and ministry support in the USA, Germany, Ukraine, and Israel.
Refugee Grants
Offering grants to benefit Syrian refugees in Jordan.
Israel Outreach: Food for the Poor
Distributing food to those in need in Israel through churches, hospitals, and schools.
Bethel Haifa Support
Supporting the operating expenses and director's salary of our foreign affiliate, Bethel Haifa.
About
American European Bethel Mission
Founded in
2014
EIN
951647803
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Jewish Organizations
Address
PO BOX 30562 SANTA BARBARA, California 93130-0562 United States
Website
aebm.info
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
American European Bethel Mission Inc., led by Pastor James Stretchberry, focuses on global missions with ministries in the USA, Israel, Germany, and Ukraine. Their mission includes preaching Christ and promoting salvation.
Mission
AEBM is dedicated to educating all Jewish people about who Jesus is and about the salvation and redemption Jesus has for all mankind.
