Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Girls Fastpitch Softball
Promotes girls' fastpitch softball for ages 18 and under, providing a positive and developmental environment.
Adult Slow Pitch Softball
Offers adult slow pitch softball leagues for men, women, and coed teams.
Baseball
Organizes baseball leagues and tournaments.
Senior Slow Pitch
Provides senior slow pitch softball leagues for older adults.
About
American Fastpitch Association
Founded in
1981
EIN
953574064
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Sports Teams
Address
2926 CALLE FRONTERA SAN CLEMENTE, California 92673-3047 United States
Website
afasoftball.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The American Fastpitch Association (AFA), founded in 1980, is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing a positive environment for fastpitch players, coaches, and parents. They focus on fair play and promoting the sport.
Mission
The AFA is committed to working hard to provide an environment that produces positive experiences for players, coaches, parents, tournament directors and anyone else involved in the sport of softball and baseball.
