American Foundation Of Medical Acupuncture
Donate to
American Foundation Of Medical Acupuncture
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
American Foundation Of Medical Acupuncture
Shop to support
American Foundation Of Medical Acupuncture
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
American Foundation Of Medical Acupuncture
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Medical Acupuncture Training
Provides training programs for physicians to integrate medical acupuncture into their practice, enhancing their skills in pain management and holistic care.
About
American Foundation Of Medical Acupuncture
Founded in
1987
EIN
943039992
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2512 ARTESIA BLVD 200 REDONDO BEACH, California 90278-0000 United States
Website
medicalacupuncture.org
Phone
(310)-379-8261
Email address
About
The American Academy of Medical Acupuncture promotes the integration of medicine and acupuncture for MDs and DOs. They champion research, education, and funding to advance medical acupuncture and enhance patient well-being through evidence-based practices.
Mission
The American Academy of Medical Acupuncture advances the evidence-based integration of the practice of medicine and acupuncture to serve our patients.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: