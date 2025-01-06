American Friends Of The Parents Circle Families Forum

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Dialogue Meetings

Facilitating dialogue meetings between Israelis and Palestinians to promote understanding and empathy.

Parallel Narrative Experience

Sharing personal stories from both sides of the conflict to create a deeper understanding of each other's experiences.

Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony

A joint ceremony for bereaved families to mourn their losses together and promote reconciliation.

Peace Square

Creating physical spaces for Israelis and Palestinians to come together and engage in peaceful activities.

