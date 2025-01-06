American Friends Of The Parents Circle Families Forum
Mentor Programme
Dialogue Meetings
Facilitating dialogue meetings between Israelis and Palestinians to promote understanding and empathy.
Parallel Narrative Experience
Sharing personal stories from both sides of the conflict to create a deeper understanding of each other's experiences.
Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony
A joint ceremony for bereaved families to mourn their losses together and promote reconciliation.
Peace Square
Creating physical spaces for Israelis and Palestinians to come together and engage in peaceful activities.
2002
EIN
954869142
501(c)(3)
Advocacy & Rights
4 E 95TH ST NEW YORK, New York 10128-0705 United States
parentscirclefriends.org
-
American Friends of the Parents Circle-Families Forum, founded in 2002, supports the Parents Circle-Families Forum (PCFF), a grassroots organization of bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families. AF-PCFF raises awareness and funds in the U.S. to foster peace and reconciliation by sharing the human side of the conflict.
Shares the human side of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the American public in order to foster a peace and reconciliation process.
