The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Promoting Golf Through Charity, Education, and Community Service
Dedicated to promoting the game of golf and its ideals by supporting charity, education, and community service programs.
Founded in
2001
EIN
954539145
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Sports & Recreation
Address
C/O HEARTWELL GOLF 6700 E CARSON ST LONG BEACH, California 90808-0000 United States
Website
www.americangolffoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The American Golf Foundation, est. 2001, promotes golf through charity, education, and community service. They empower volunteers to support nonprofits, enhance communities, and make golf accessible. AGF's mission is to promote the ideals of golf.
Mission
The American Golf Foundation promotes the game of golf and its ideals through charity, education and community service, working with representatives from American Golf across the U.S. to further their mission.
