American Hospital Of Paris

Provide the best of French and American medicine
Events of 

American Hospital Of Paris

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
American Hospital Of Paris
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
American Hospital Of Paris
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
American Hospital Of Paris
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
American Hospital Of Paris

100% of your purchase supports 
American Hospital Of Paris
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
American Hospital Of Paris

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Maternal Emotional Security Program

Supports emotional well-being for mothers, couples, and babies, starting in pregnancy and continuing through the child's first two years.

Low-Intervention Birth

Offers a birth experience with minimal medical intervention, prioritizing comfort and safety with midwives and readily available medical support.

Anesthesia

Offers a range of anesthesia services.

Reproductive Medicine and Technology

Offers services for reproductive health and advanced technologies.

About

American Hospital Of Paris

Founded in

1938

EIN

980000061

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

NEUILLY SUR SEINE 92202 FRANCE, Unknown 00000-0000 United States

Website

www.american-hospital.org

Phone

(331)-464-12525

Email address

[email protected]

American Hospital Of Paris
About

Founded in 1906, the American Hospital of Paris provides French and international patients with the best of French and American medical practices. As a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary healthcare institution, it's known for high-quality personalized care and cutting-edge technology. The hospital is accredited by both the American Joint Commission and the French Haute Autorité de Santé.

Mission

The American Hospital of Paris combines French and American medical practices for international and French patients. They offer innovative technologies, state-of-the-art treatment techniques and individualized care.

