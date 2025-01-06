American Hospital Of Paris
American Hospital Of Paris
American Hospital Of Paris
American Hospital Of Paris
American Hospital Of Paris
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Maternal Emotional Security Program
Supports emotional well-being for mothers, couples, and babies, starting in pregnancy and continuing through the child's first two years.
Low-Intervention Birth
Offers a birth experience with minimal medical intervention, prioritizing comfort and safety with midwives and readily available medical support.
Anesthesia
Offers a range of anesthesia services.
Reproductive Medicine and Technology
Offers services for reproductive health and advanced technologies.
About
American Hospital Of Paris
1938
980000061
501(c)(3)
Health & Wellness
NEUILLY SUR SEINE 92202 FRANCE
www.american-hospital.org
(331)-464-12525
Founded in 1906, the American Hospital of Paris provides French and international patients with the best of French and American medical practices. As a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary healthcare institution, it's known for high-quality personalized care and cutting-edge technology. The hospital is accredited by both the American Joint Commission and the French Haute Autorité de Santé.
The American Hospital of Paris combines French and American medical practices for international and French patients. They offer innovative technologies, state-of-the-art treatment techniques and individualized care.
