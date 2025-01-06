American Institute Of Architects California
Donate to
American Institute Of Architects California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
American Institute Of Architects California
Shop to support
American Institute Of Architects California
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
American Institute Of Architects California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Continuing Education
Provides access to peer-reviewed, high-quality, low-cost (or free!) continuing education to help architects be successful and fulfill their membership requirements.
Community Partner Webinar
Webinars focused on specific topics like the 2025 Energy Code and Appliance Standards Requirements for pools and spas.
ZNCD Webinar
Webinars focusing on MEP 2040 Challenge and MEP Embodied Carbon 101 for Architects.
Emerging Professionals Program
Offers a Study Hub Series and an Academy for Emerging Professionals Council of Advisors (AEP COA).
About
American Institute Of Architects California
Founded in
1963
EIN
941270079
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
1931 H ST SACRAMENTO, California 95811-3107 United States
Website
aiacalifornia.org
Phone
(916)-448-9082
Email address
-
About
AIA California is the voice of the architecture profession, with over 11,000 members. It is dedicated to serving its members, advancing their value, and improving the quality of the built environment. Members include licensed architects, emerging professionals, and allied partners in design, sharing a commitment to excellence and livability.
Mission
AIA California is dedicated to serving its members and uniting all architecture professionals in the design of a more just, equitable and resilient future.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: