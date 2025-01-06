American Institute Of Architects California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Continuing Education

Provides access to peer-reviewed, high-quality, low-cost (or free!) continuing education to help architects be successful and fulfill their membership requirements.

Community Partner Webinar

Webinars focused on specific topics like the 2025 Energy Code and Appliance Standards Requirements for pools and spas.

ZNCD Webinar

Webinars focusing on MEP 2040 Challenge and MEP Embodied Carbon 101 for Architects.

Emerging Professionals Program

Offers a Study Hub Series and an Academy for Emerging Professionals Council of Advisors (AEP COA).

