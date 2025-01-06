American Institute Of Architects Los Angeles Chapter
Donate to
American Institute Of Architects Los Angeles Chapter
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
American Institute Of Architects Los Angeles Chapter
Shop to support
American Institute Of Architects Los Angeles Chapter
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
American Institute Of Architects Los Angeles Chapter
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Design Awards
Recognizing excellence in architectural design through annual awards programs.
Residential Architecture Awards
Celebrating outstanding residential architecture projects.
Restaurant Design Awards
Honoring innovative and exceptional restaurant design.
Architectural Photography Awards
Acknowledging the art of capturing architecture through photography.
About
American Institute Of Architects Los Angeles Chapter
Founded in
1945
EIN
950491170
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 6169 N HOLLYWOOD, California 91603-6169 United States
Website
www.aialosangeles.org
Phone
(310)-906-0348
Email address
About
The American Institute of Architects Los Angeles Chapter (AIA|LA), founded in 1945, aims to empower Los Angeles through design and architecture. They advocate for the profession, foster design excellence, and offer professional development opportunities to their members.
Mission
The American Institute of Architects Los Angeles chapter's mission is to take the power of design and architecture to every corner of Los Angeles.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: