About

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary supports The American Legion by honoring the sacrifices of veterans and military families. With the motto "Service, Not Self," they enhance the lives of veterans, military, and their families through programs like ALA Girls Nation and State, Americanism Essay Contest, and support for veterans through Poppy Program and VAVS.

Mission

In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve.