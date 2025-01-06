American Legion Auxiliary
American Legion Auxiliary
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support for Veterans and Military Families
Providing support and advocacy for veterans, active military, and their families.
Youth Mentorship and Education
Educating citizens, mentoring youth, and promoting patriotism and good citizenship.
Community Service
Enhancing the lives of our nation's veterans, military, and their families through community service initiatives.
About
American Legion Auxiliary
Founded in
1946
EIN
946101968
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
420 ADMIRAL CALLAGHAN LN VALLEJO, California 94591-3605 United States
Website
member.legion-aux.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary supports The American Legion by honoring the sacrifices of veterans and military families. With the motto "Service, Not Self," they enhance the lives of veterans, military, and their families through programs like ALA Girls Nation and State, Americanism Essay Contest, and support for veterans through Poppy Program and VAVS.
Mission
In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve.
City
State
