American Legion Auxiliary Department Of Oregon
Donate to
American Legion Auxiliary Department Of Oregon
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
American Legion Auxiliary Department Of Oregon
Shop to support
American Legion Auxiliary Department Of Oregon
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
American Legion Auxiliary Department Of Oregon
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Americanism
Inspires responsible citizenship through education and patriotism.
Poppy Program
Supports veterans and their families by distributing poppies and raising funds.
Scholarships
Provides financial aid to veterans, their descendants, and members of The American Legion Family.
Service to Veterans
Offers support and services to veterans in need.
About
American Legion Auxiliary Department Of Oregon
Founded in
1946
EIN
930112193
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
30450 SW PARKWAY AVE WILSONVILLE, Oregon 97070-7740 United States
Website
alaoregon.org
Phone
(503)-682-3162
Email address
-
About
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Oregon, founded in 1946, supports veterans, military, and their families. They advocate for veterans, educate citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism. The Auxiliary supports the American Legion by enhancing the lives of those who have served.
Mission
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Oregon supports and advocates for veterans, active military, and their families. They also support the initiatives and programs of The American Legion.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: