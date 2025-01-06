American Legion
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
American Legion Riders
A community of over 110,000 American Legion Riders united in service and camaraderie.
Homeless Veterans Support
Aiding homeless veterans through advocacy, essential services, and a dedicated Task Force.
National Emergency Fund
Providing direct financial assistance to American Legion Family members and posts during emergencies.
Operation Comfort Warriors
Delivering comfort items to military hospitals and warrior transition units worldwide.
Founded in
1946
EIN
956055334
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
PO BOX 1085 OCEANSIDE, California 92051-1085 United States
Website
www.legionpost146.org
Phone
(760)-754-9633
Email address
About
The American Legion, founded in 1919, is a patriotic veterans organization chartered by Congress. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, our military, and our communities through mutual helpfulness. The Oceanside, CA post, like others, likely focuses on local community service and support for veterans.
Mission
The American Legion is the nation's largest veterans service organization, advocating for veterans, service members, and military families while fighting to end veteran suicide.
