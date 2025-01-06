About

The American Legion, founded in 1919, is a patriotic veterans organization chartered by Congress. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, our military, and our communities through mutual helpfulness. The Oceanside, CA post, like others, likely focuses on local community service and support for veterans.

Mission

The American Legion is the nation's largest veterans service organization, advocating for veterans, service members, and military families while fighting to end veteran suicide.