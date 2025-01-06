American Legion
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
American Legion Riders
A community program involving motorcycle enthusiasts who support various American Legion causes.
Temporary Financial Assistance
Provides financial aid to families of veterans in need.
American Legion Baseball
A youth program that organizes and promotes amateur baseball leagues.
Boys State/Boys Nation
A youth program focusing on government and civics education for high school students.
About
American Legion
Founded in
1946
EIN
941436968
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
3.2.3. Veterans Services
Address
958 HOMESTEAD RD SANTA CLARA, California 95050-4955 United States
Website
www.alpost419ca.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The American Legion, chartered in 1919, is a veterans organization committed to serving veterans, military personnel, and communities. They advocate for veteran benefits, mentor youth, and promote patriotism. Santa Clara Post 419 provides a local hall for events and supports veterans in the Santa Clara area.
Mission
American Legion Post 419 welcomes veterans from all branches of the U. S. Armed Forces and continues to welcome all military personnel serving our country, implementing the goals, aspirations, dreams, peace and blessings for our country, friends and families.
