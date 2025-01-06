About

The American Legion, chartered in 1919, is a veterans organization committed to serving veterans, military personnel, and communities. They advocate for veteran benefits, mentor youth, and promote patriotism. Santa Clara Post 419 provides a local hall for events and supports veterans in the Santa Clara area.

Mission

American Legion Post 419 welcomes veterans from all branches of the U. S. Armed Forces and continues to welcome all military personnel serving our country, implementing the goals, aspirations, dreams, peace and blessings for our country, friends and families.