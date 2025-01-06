About

The American Legion, chartered in 1919, is a veterans organization committed to serving veterans, servicemembers, and communities. Robert E. Coulter, Jr., Post 1941 in Oxnard, CA supports the needs of fellow veterans and mentors youth, advocating patriotism and honor.

Mission

The Oxnard Post of the American Legion has proudly served the veterans and community of Ventura County for over 100 years.