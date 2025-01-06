American Legion
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
American Legion Baseball
Promotes healthy competition, good citizenship, and sportsmanship among youth since 1926.
Boys State / Boys Nation
Teaches students how government and democracy work through firsthand experience.
Junior Shooting Sports
A safety education and marksmanship program for young people.
Oratorical Contest
Develops knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students.
Founded in
1941
EIN
956062325
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
3501 CITRUS ST OXNARD, California 93036-1331 United States
Website
post48.org
Phone
(569)-521-90723
Email address
About
The American Legion, chartered in 1919, is a veterans organization committed to serving veterans, servicemembers, and communities. Robert E. Coulter, Jr., Post 1941 in Oxnard, CA supports the needs of fellow veterans and mentors youth, advocating patriotism and honor.
Mission
The Oxnard Post of the American Legion has proudly served the veterans and community of Ventura County for over 100 years.
{Similar 1}
