About

Carlton American Legion Post 173, located in Carlton, Oregon, is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of America's veterans, their families, the military, and the local community through mutual support and various programs. They focus on veteran support and community involvement in the Yamhill/Carlton area.

Mission

The American Legion Post 173 enhances the well-being of America's veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.