Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Support
Supporting communities, veterans, and their families through financial assistance and disaster relief programs.
Youth Programs
Inspiring leadership, good citizenship, and excellence in America's future leaders.
Founded in
1949
EIN
936033731
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
PO BOX 277 CARLTON, Oregon 97111-0277 United States
Website
carltonamericanlegion.org
Phone
(503)-857-3282
Email address
Carlton American Legion Post 173, located in Carlton, Oregon, is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of America's veterans, their families, the military, and the local community through mutual support and various programs. They focus on veteran support and community involvement in the Yamhill/Carlton area.
Mission
The American Legion Post 173 enhances the well-being of America's veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
