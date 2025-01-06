American Legion
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Academic Scholarships
Provides financial aid to students pursuing higher education.
Americanism & Government
Promotes patriotism and civic responsibility through various programs.
American Legion Riders
A motorcycle enthusiast group that supports various Legion programs and charities.
Baseball
Organizes and supports amateur baseball leagues for youth.
About
American Legion
Founded in
1946
EIN
922429927
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
8088 RECREATION RD HENRICO, Virginia 23231-7032 United States
Website
varinapost233.org
Phone
(804)-859-1359
Email address
-
About
Mission
AMERICAN LEGION in Henrico, Virginia, brings together veterans and community members, fostering connection and support for those who have served our country.
