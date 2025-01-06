American Martyrs School

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Pony/Kindergarten Program

Provides a rich environment for growth while following California State Standards and Common Core standards. Curriculum uses the beliefs of the Catholic faith as the foundation.

Extended Care Center (ECC)

Offers after-school care for students in Pony-8th grade, providing a safe and supervised environment until 6pm on school days.

School of Religious Education (SRE)

Provides faith formation for children in grades 1-8 in their parish setting, complementing faith formation at home.

Language Arts (Grades 7-8)

An integrated Humanities curriculum using the Workshop model, social studies, grammar, spelling, and vocabulary. Develops critical thinking and analytical skills.

