Support 

American Martyrs School

 — 
Foster faith, excellence, and service.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

American Martyrs School

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
American Martyrs School
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
American Martyrs School
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
American Martyrs School
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

American Martyrs School

100% of your purchase supports 
American Martyrs School
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
American Martyrs School

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Pony/Kindergarten Program

Provides a rich environment for growth while following California State Standards and Common Core standards. Curriculum uses the beliefs of the Catholic faith as the foundation.

Extended Care Center (ECC)

Offers after-school care for students in Pony-8th grade, providing a safe and supervised environment until 6pm on school days.

School of Religious Education (SRE)

Provides faith formation for children in grades 1-8 in their parish setting, complementing faith formation at home.

Language Arts (Grades 7-8)

An integrated Humanities curriculum using the Workshop model, social studies, grammar, spelling, and vocabulary. Develops critical thinking and analytical skills.

About

American Martyrs School

Founded in

1946

EIN

952276946

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious Educational Institutions

Address

1701 LAUREL AVE MANHATTAN BCH, California 90266-4904 United States

Website

www.americanmartyrsschool.org

Phone

(310)-545-8559

Email address

-

Socials
American Martyrs School
About

American Martyrs School, founded in 1946, is a Catholic parish school in Manhattan Beach, CA, committed to fostering life-long faith and celebrating the unique gifts of every person within a united Catholic community. The school focuses on academic excellence and developing an inner drive in its students.

Mission

American Martyrs School, united with our community, celebrates unique gifts and fosters life-long faith, academic excellence, and an inner drive to serve others.

