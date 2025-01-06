American Martyrs School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pony/Kindergarten Program
Provides a rich environment for growth while following California State Standards and Common Core standards. Curriculum uses the beliefs of the Catholic faith as the foundation.
Extended Care Center (ECC)
Offers after-school care for students in Pony-8th grade, providing a safe and supervised environment until 6pm on school days.
School of Religious Education (SRE)
Provides faith formation for children in grades 1-8 in their parish setting, complementing faith formation at home.
Language Arts (Grades 7-8)
An integrated Humanities curriculum using the Workshop model, social studies, grammar, spelling, and vocabulary. Develops critical thinking and analytical skills.
About
American Martyrs School
Founded in
1946
EIN
952276946
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
1701 LAUREL AVE MANHATTAN BCH, California 90266-4904 United States
Website
www.americanmartyrsschool.org
Phone
(310)-545-8559
Email address
-
About
American Martyrs School, founded in 1946, is a Catholic parish school in Manhattan Beach, CA, committed to fostering life-long faith and celebrating the unique gifts of every person within a united Catholic community. The school focuses on academic excellence and developing an inner drive in its students.
Mission
American Martyrs School, united with our community, celebrates unique gifts and fosters life-long faith, academic excellence, and an inner drive to serve others.
