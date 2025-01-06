American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Operation Diabetes
Student pharmacists provide education and screenings to help prevent and manage diabetes in their communities.
Operation Heart
Student pharmacists promote cardiovascular health through education and screenings, addressing risk factors and promoting healthy lifestyles.
Operation Immunization
Student pharmacists work to increase immunization rates by providing vaccinations and educating the public about the importance of vaccines.
Operation Reproductive Health
Student pharmacists provide education and resources related to reproductive health, family planning, and related topics.
About
American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
Founded in
1956
EIN
956095319
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
-
Address
1985 ZONAL AVENUE LOS ANGELES, California 90089-5305 United States
Website
www.pharmacist.com
Phone
(180)-023-72742
Email address
About
Mission
AMERICAN PHARMACISTS ASSOCIATION ACADEMY OF STUDENT PHARMACISTS supports and connects student pharmacists in Los Angeles, fostering growth and professional development.
