American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Operation Diabetes

Student pharmacists provide education and screenings to help prevent and manage diabetes in their communities.

Operation Heart

Student pharmacists promote cardiovascular health through education and screenings, addressing risk factors and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Operation Immunization

Student pharmacists work to increase immunization rates by providing vaccinations and educating the public about the importance of vaccines.

Operation Reproductive Health

Student pharmacists provide education and resources related to reproductive health, family planning, and related topics.

