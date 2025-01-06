American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Carl F. Emswiller Summer Internship
Provides student pharmacists with experience in association management.
Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) Elective
Offers students an elective rotation focused on association management and leadership.
American Pharmacists Association Academy Of Student Pharmacists
Founded in
1956
EIN
956095319
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
1985 ZONAL AVENUE LOS ANGELES, California 90089-5305 United States
Website
pharmacist.com
Phone
(180)-023-72742
Email address
About
The APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists is the collective voice of student pharmacists. It provides opportunities for professional growth and improves patient care through programs like Operation Diabetes, Heart, and Immunization. Founded to support student pharmacists.
Mission
The APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists' mission is to be the collective voice of student pharmacists and provide opportunities for professional growth.
