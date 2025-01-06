American Primrose Primula & Auricula Society
Seed Exchange
Provides members access to a wide variety of primula seeds through an annual exchange program.
Primroses Journal
Publishes a quarterly journal with articles and information for primula enthusiasts.
About
American Primrose Primula & Auricula Society
Founded in
1956
EIN
936033081
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
3524 BOWMAN CT ALAMEDA, California 94502-7607 United States
Website
americanprimrosesociety.org
Phone
-
Email address
Ju********@***il.com
About
The American Primrose Society, founded in 1941, unites Primula enthusiasts to increase knowledge and interest in collecting, growing, breeding, and showing Primula in all forms. It serves as a clearinghouse and has members worldwide.
Mission
AMERICAN PRIMROSE PRIMULA & AURICULA SOCIETY INC brings together people in Alameda and beyond to share a passion for primroses, fostering community through learning and appreciation.
What $2,100 could fund instead: