About

The American Primrose Society, founded in 1941, unites Primula enthusiasts to increase knowledge and interest in collecting, growing, breeding, and showing Primula in all forms. It serves as a clearinghouse and has members worldwide.

Mission

AMERICAN PRIMROSE PRIMULA & AURICULA SOCIETY INC brings together people in Alameda and beyond to share a passion for primroses, fostering community through learning and appreciation.