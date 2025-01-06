American River Parkway Foundation
American River Parkway Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Clean-Ups
Volunteers pick up trash and litter to keep the Parkway clean.
Fire Safe Council
Efforts to mitigate fire danger and protect the Parkway.
Internship Program
Offers students hands-on experience in conservation and non-profit work.
Invasive Plant Management Program
Learn about and remove invasive plants threatening the Parkway's ecosystem.
About
American River Parkway Foundation
Founded in
1984
EIN
942881344
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
5700 ARDEN WAY CARMICHAEL, California 95608-5971 United States
Website
arpf.org
Phone
(916)-486-2773
Email address
About
The American River Parkway Foundation, founded in 1984, leads and inspires the community to conserve and nurture the American River Parkway. They offer programs like clean-ups, fire safety initiatives, and Parkway CONNECT, ensuring the Parkway remains a unique and accessible resource for everyone.
Mission
The American River Parkway Foundation leads and inspires the community to conserve and nurture the American River Parkway as a unique, accessible resource for everyone to enjoy.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
