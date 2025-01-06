About

The American River Parkway Foundation, founded in 1984, leads and inspires the community to conserve and nurture the American River Parkway. They offer programs like clean-ups, fire safety initiatives, and Parkway CONNECT, ensuring the Parkway remains a unique and accessible resource for everyone.

Mission

The American River Parkway Foundation leads and inspires the community to conserve and nurture the American River Parkway as a unique, accessible resource for everyone to enjoy.