Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Integrated Residency Programs
Training programs for plastic surgery residents at various hospitals and universities.
About
American Society Of Plastic Surgeons
Founded in
1960
EIN
941535436
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
444 EAST ALGONQUIN ROAD ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois 60005-4654 United States
Website
www.plasticsurgery.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), founded in 1960, advances quality care for plastic surgery patients. ASPS encourages high standards of training, ethics, physician practice, and research in plastic surgery.
Mission
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons supports the field in Arlington Heights, Illinois, fostering high standards and education in plastic surgery for better patient care.
